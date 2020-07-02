Shopping

17 Deals Under $50 at the Amazon Summer Sale

Courtesy of Amazon

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings. The summer sale event, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering customers discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories from Lucky Brand, IZOD, Fossil, Steve Madden and more. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, LacosteTumi luggage, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best Amazon sale items under $50. Budget-friendly styles from the popular Levi's brand 501 skinny jeans to Cole Haan leather sneakers are ready for customers to add to cart. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakerswatchesmen's clothing and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top sale picks under $50. 

These mid-rise shorts from Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand Women’s Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Denim Shorts
Amazon
Lucky Brand Women’s Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts
Lucky Brand

A discount on a comfortable fit for a classic look.

REGULARLY $59.50

A short-sleeved polo by IZOD.

IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo
IZOD
Izod Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo
Amazon
IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo
IZOD

A wardrobe must-have for every season.

REGULARLY $26.00

Classic stud earrings from Majorica.

Majorica 12mm Stud Earrings
Majorica
Majorica 12mm Stud Earrings
Amazon
Majorica 12mm Stud Earrings
Majorica

Adorable stud earrings for a special occasion.

REGULARLY $80.00

These wedge sandals by Steve Madden.

Steve Madden Women’s Teenie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Women’s Teenie Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Women’s Teenie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden

Comfy flatform wedge sandals from retailer Steve Madden.

REGULARLY $57.08

The perfect summer slip dress from OUGES

Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Summer Beach Slip Dress
OUGES
Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Summer Beach Slip Dress
Amazon
Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Summer Beach Slip Dress
OUGES

Brighten up your summer in this yellow sleeveless dress.

This Daily Ritual crewneck jersey dress with a sassy slit

Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress With Side Slit
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress w/ Side Slit
Amazon
Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress With Side Slit
Daily Ritual

A trendy cotton maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe.

REGULARLY $14.49

Fossil watch formed of leather and steel

Fossil Men's Grant Stain Steel and Leather Chronograph Quartz Watch
Fossil
Fossil Men's Grant Stain Steel and Leather Chronograph Quartz Watch
Amazon
Fossil Men's Grant Stain Steel and Leather Chronograph Quartz Watch
Fossil

Sleek and comfortable timepiece.

REGULARLY $129.00

This hooded raincoat by bedee

Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker
bedee
Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker
Amazon
Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker
bedee

This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have!

REGULARLY $23.99

A romper by ZESICA (psst: It has pockets!)

Women's Sleeveless Shorts Romper with Pockets
ZESICA
Women's Sleeveless Shorts Romper with Pockets
Amazon
Women's Sleeveless Shorts Romper with Pockets
ZESICA

Jump into summer with this halter neck romper.

This cosmetic pouch from Rebecca Minkoff

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

An easy-to-clean cosmetic bag to fit all your makeup, skincare or toiletries. 

REGULARLY $50

These Sam Edelman espadrilles

Khloe Espadrilles
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Khloe Espadrilles
Amazon
Khloe Espadrilles
Sam Edelman

Stylish slip-on espadrille shoes for a great deal at one of Amazon's biggest sale events. 

REGULARLY $100

A sparkly sequin tank top by GRACE KARIN

Women's Sleeveless Sparkle Shimmer Camisole Vest Sequin Tank Tops
GRACE KARIN
Women's Sleeveless Sparkle Shimmer Camisole Vest Sequin Tank Tops
Amazon
Women's Sleeveless Sparkle Shimmer Camisole Vest Sequin Tank Tops
GRACE KARIN

These sequin tops are perfect for any occasion.

This Sholov woven ratan crossbody bag 

Round Rattan Bags, Handmade Bali Ata Straw Woven Circle Crossbody Handbag
Sholov
Round Rattan Bags, Handmade Bali Ata Straw Woven Circle Crossbody Handbag for Women
Amazon
Round Rattan Bags, Handmade Bali Ata Straw Woven Circle Crossbody Handbag
Sholov

This handmade woven bag is so chic.

A pair of Steve Madden sandals

Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal
Amazon
Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal
Steve Madden

You'll find a great deal on these versatile block-heel sandals at the Big Style Sale. 

REGULARLY $81.95

Or a pair of sporty Adidas sandals (or both!)

Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Adidas
Adidas Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Amazon
Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Adidas

A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer. 

REGULARLY $35

These Cole Haan sneakers

Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker
Cole Haan

Sleek leather lace-up sneakers. 

REGULARLY $90

These wedge sandals by Blowfish Malibu

Malibu Women's Hapuku Wedge Sandal
Blowfish
Blowfish Malibu Women's Hapuku Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Malibu Women's Hapuku Wedge Sandal
Blowfish

These wedges are perfect for summer.

And carry it all in this duffle bag by Dakine

Dakine Unisex Duffle
Dakine
Dakine Unisex Duffle
Amazon
Dakine Unisex Duffle
Dakine

This duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.

 

