17 Deals Under $50 at the Amazon Summer Sale
The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings. The summer sale event, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering customers discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories from Lucky Brand, IZOD, Fossil, Steve Madden and more.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Lacoste, Tumi luggage, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best Amazon sale items under $50. Budget-friendly styles from the popular Levi's brand 501 skinny jeans to Cole Haan leather sneakers are ready for customers to add to cart.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, watches, men's clothing and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top sale picks under $50.
These mid-rise shorts from Lucky Brand
A discount on a comfortable fit for a classic look.
A wardrobe must-have for every season.
Classic stud earrings from Majorica.
Adorable stud earrings for a special occasion.
These wedge sandals by Steve Madden.
Comfy flatform wedge sandals from retailer Steve Madden.
The perfect summer slip dress from OUGES
Brighten up your summer in this yellow sleeveless dress.
This Daily Ritual crewneck jersey dress with a sassy slit
A trendy cotton maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe.
A Fossil watch formed of leather and steel
Sleek and comfortable timepiece.
This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have!
A romper by ZESICA (psst: It has pockets!)
Jump into summer with this halter neck romper.
This cosmetic pouch from Rebecca Minkoff
An easy-to-clean cosmetic bag to fit all your makeup, skincare or toiletries.
Stylish slip-on espadrille shoes for a great deal at one of Amazon's biggest sale events.
A sparkly sequin tank top by GRACE KARIN
These sequin tops are perfect for any occasion.
This Sholov woven ratan crossbody bag
This handmade woven bag is so chic.
A pair of Steve Madden sandals
You'll find a great deal on these versatile block-heel sandals at the Big Style Sale.
Or a pair of sporty Adidas sandals (or both!)
A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer.
Sleek leather lace-up sneakers.
These wedge sandals by Blowfish Malibu
These wedges are perfect for summer.
And carry it all in this duffle bag by Dakine
This duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
