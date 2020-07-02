17 Deals Under $50 at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings. The summer sale event, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering customers discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories from Lucky Brand, IZOD, Fossil, Steve Madden and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Lacoste, Tumi luggage, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best Amazon sale items under $50. Budget-friendly styles from the popular Levi's brand 501 skinny jeans to Cole Haan leather sneakers are ready for customers to add to cart.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, watches, men's clothing and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top sale picks under $50.

These mid-rise shorts from Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand Women’s Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts Lucky Brand Amazon Lucky Brand Women’s Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts Lucky Brand A discount on a comfortable fit for a classic look. REGULARLY $59.50 $47.60 at Amazon

A short-sleeved polo by IZOD.

Classic stud earrings from Majorica.

Majorica 12mm Stud Earrings Majorica Amazon Majorica 12mm Stud Earrings Majorica Adorable stud earrings for a special occasion. REGULARLY $80.00 $55.99 at Amazon

These wedge sandals by Steve Madden.

Steve Madden Women’s Teenie Wedge Sandal Steve Madden Amazon Steve Madden Women’s Teenie Wedge Sandal Steve Madden Comfy flatform wedge sandals from retailer Steve Madden. REGULARLY $57.08 $49.17 at Amazon

The perfect summer slip dress from OUGES

This Daily Ritual crewneck jersey dress with a sassy slit

A Fossil watch formed of leather and steel

This hooded raincoat by bedee

Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker bedee Amazon Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker bedee This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have! REGULARLY $23.99 $15.32 at Amazon

A romper by ZESICA (psst: It has pockets!)

This cosmetic pouch from Rebecca Minkoff

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff An easy-to-clean cosmetic bag to fit all your makeup, skincare or toiletries. REGULARLY $50 $34.99 at Amazon

These Sam Edelman espadrilles

Khloe Espadrilles Sam Edelman Amazon Khloe Espadrilles Sam Edelman Stylish slip-on espadrille shoes for a great deal at one of Amazon's biggest sale events. REGULARLY $100 Starting at $31.09 on Amazon

A sparkly sequin tank top by GRACE KARIN

This Sholov woven ratan crossbody bag

A pair of Steve Madden sandals

Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal Steve Madden Amazon Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal Steve Madden You'll find a great deal on these versatile block-heel sandals at the Big Style Sale. REGULARLY $81.95 $33.66 at Amazon

Or a pair of sporty Adidas sandals (or both!)

Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal Adidas Amazon Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal Adidas A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer. REGULARLY $35 $26.24 and up at Amazon

These Cole Haan sneakers

Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker Cole Haan Amazon Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker Cole Haan Sleek leather lace-up sneakers. REGULARLY $90 $37.47 and up at Amazon

These wedge sandals by Blowfish Malibu

And carry it all in this duffle bag by Dakine

Dakine Unisex Duffle Dakine Amazon Dakine Unisex Duffle Dakine This duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with. $40 on Amazon

