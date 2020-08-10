32 Under $50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at Amazon's Big Summer Sale
Amazon's Big Summer Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings. The summer sale event was not announced and Amazon just decided to start taking deep discounts on everyone's favorite brands. Amazon is offering customers discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories from Lucky Brand, IZOD, Fossil, Steve Madden and more.
With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Vera Bradley,Levi’s, Frye and Adidas.
To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best Amazon Big Sale sale items under $50.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, watches, men's clothing and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top sale picks under $50.
A comfortable fit with a classic look. Get a 25% discount on these Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts.
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 46% off, while supplies last.
These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boots are a steal at 47% off retail price at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for every day use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
Alert sneakerheads: these adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker are on sale for under $50.
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag, soft sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable. spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!
These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in 8 different colors and styles and the $13.99 price fits everyone's budget.
This IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo is a wardrobe must-have for every season.
This jumpsuit is under $20 and one of our favorite picks. This Amazon Essentials jumpsuit comes in four different colors: black, black dot, jade and navy.
Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint.
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options.
This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.
Comfy flatform wedge sandals from retailer Steve Madden.
An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.
Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in stonewash for $35.
Brighten up your summer in this yellow sleeveless dress.
Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack
You'll find a great deal on these versatile block-heel Steve Madden sandals at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. These shoes come in a whopping 47 different colors, so there is truly something for everyone!
A trendy cotton maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe.
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 36% off at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.
This handmade woven bag is so chic.
These sequin tops are perfect for any occasion.
This duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
Jump into summer with this halter neck romper.
Sleek leather lace-up sneakers.
These wedges are perfect for summer.
This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have!
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.
A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer.
These 14 carat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
