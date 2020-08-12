Shopping

34 Under-$50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Amazon's Big Summer Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings. The summer sale event was not announced and Amazon just decided to start taking deep discounts on everyone's favorite brands. Amazon is offering customers discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories from Lucky Brand, IZOD, Fossil, Steve Madden and more. 

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Vera Bradley,Levi’s, Frye and Adidas.

To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best Amazon Big Sale sale items under $50. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakerswatchesmen's clothing and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top 34 sales picks under $50 at Amazon's Big Summer Sale.

Lucky Brand Women’s Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Denim Shorts
Amazon
Lucky Brand Women’s Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts
Lucky Brand

A comfortable fit with a classic look. Get a 25% discount on these Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts. 

REGULARLY $59.50

Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas

In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 46% off, while supplies last.

 

ORIGINALLY $50

Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia
Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon
Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boot
Columbia

These Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Waterproof Hiking Boots are a steal at 47% off retail price at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $79.95

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley

This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for every day use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.

ORIGINALLY $46.57

Men's Super Star Sneaker
adidas
adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Super Star Sneaker
adidas

Alert sneakerheads: these adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker are on sale for under $50.

ORIGINALLY $80

Tie Waist Pattern Cotton Dress
find.
find. Women's Tie Waist Pattern Cotton Dress
Amazon
Tie Waist Pattern Cotton Dress
find.

This cotton, tie waist, flower patterned dresses designed for The Drop comes in sizes from 00-18.

Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes
AnnaKastle
AnnaKastle Womens Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes
Amazon
Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes
AnnaKastle

The best thing about these stylish and comfortable shoes is that you can get them in a choice of 36 different colors!

Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Amazon
Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Kate Spade New York

This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag, soft sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable. spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended)  we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!

Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
SOJOS
SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
SOJOS

These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in 8 different colors and styles and the $13.99 price fits everyone's budget.

Payton Asymmetric Fitted One-Shoulder Top
The Drop
The Drop Payton Asymmetric Fitted One-Shoulder Top
Amazon
Payton Asymmetric Fitted One-Shoulder Top
The Drop

The Drop is Amazon's new limited-edition collection designed by global influencers with street style. This asymmetric tank is one of the pieces made by the influencers expressly for the Amazon customer base.

 

Men's Vagabond Tripper Mesh Loafer
Sanuk
Sanuk Men's Vagabond Tripper Mesh Loafer
Amazon
Men's Vagabond Tripper Mesh Loafer
Sanuk
ORIGINALLY $65

IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo
IZOD
Izod Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo
Amazon
IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo
IZOD

This IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo is a wardrobe must-have for every season.

REGULARLY $26.00

Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon Essentials
Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon Essentials

This jumpsuit is under $20 and one of our favorite picks. This Amazon Essentials jumpsuit comes in four different colors: black, black dot, jade and navy.

ORIGINALLY $29.50

Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Amazon
Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York

Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. 

REGULARLY $68

Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff

A classic watch with a nice leather strap.

REGULARLY $150

T10 Pants
Adidas
Adidas T10 Pants
Amazon
T10 Pants
Adidas

Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options. 

REGULARLY $45

Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Amazon
Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley

This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.

REGULARLY $55

Teenie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Women’s Teenie Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Teenie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden

Comfy flatform wedge sandals from retailer Steve Madden.

REGULARLY $57.08

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.  

REGULARLY $38.69

Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon/Levi's
Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's

Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in stonewash for $35.

REGULARLY $89.50

Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Summer Beach Slip Dress
OUGES
Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Summer Beach Slip Dress
Amazon
Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Summer Beach Slip Dress
OUGES

Brighten up your summer in this yellow sleeveless dress.

Enduro Blackout Backpack
Oakley
Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack
Amazon
Enduro Blackout Backpack
Oakley

Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack

ORIGINALLY $51.19

Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal
Amazon
Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal
Steve Madden

You'll find a great deal on these versatile block-heel Steve Madden sandals at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. These shoes come in a whopping 47 different colors, so there is truly something for everyone!

REGULARLY $81.95

Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress With Side Slit
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress w/ Side Slit
Amazon
Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress With Side Slit
Daily Ritual

A trendy cotton maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe.

REGULARLY $14.49

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas

These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 36% off at Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $70

Round Rattan Bags, Handmade Bali Ata Straw Woven Circle Crossbody Handbag
Sholov
Round Rattan Bags, Handmade Bali Ata Straw Woven Circle Crossbody Handbag for Women
Amazon
Round Rattan Bags, Handmade Bali Ata Straw Woven Circle Crossbody Handbag
Sholov

This handmade woven bag is so chic.

Women's Sleeveless Sparkle Shimmer Camisole Vest Sequin Tank Tops
GRACE KARIN
Women's Sleeveless Sparkle Shimmer Camisole Vest Sequin Tank Tops
Amazon
Women's Sleeveless Sparkle Shimmer Camisole Vest Sequin Tank Tops
GRACE KARIN

These sequin tops are perfect for any occasion.

Dakine Unisex Duffle
Dakine
Dakine Unisex Duffle
Amazon
Dakine Unisex Duffle
Dakine

This duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.

Women's Sleeveless Shorts Romper with Pockets
ZESICA
Women's Sleeveless Shorts Romper with Pockets
Amazon
Women's Sleeveless Shorts Romper with Pockets
ZESICA

Jump into summer with this halter neck romper.

Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker
Cole Haan

Sleek leather lace-up sneakers. 

REGULARLY $90

Malibu Women's Hapuku Wedge Sandal
Blowfish
Blowfish Malibu Women's Hapuku Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Malibu Women's Hapuku Wedge Sandal
Blowfish

These wedges are perfect for summer.

Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker
bedee
Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker
Amazon
Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker
bedee

This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have!

REGULARLY $23.99

Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Amazon
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas

You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.

REGULARLY $20

Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Adidas
Adidas Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Amazon
Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Adidas

A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer. 

REGULARLY $35

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
PAVOI
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
PAVOI

These 14 carat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.

 

 

