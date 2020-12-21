Shopping

Amazon Holiday Deals: 45 Under $50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals

By Amy Sheridan
Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Holiday Deals event is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best deals and steals at the Amazon event with items under $50.

This Holiday Deals event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican ApparelUggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo YogaJ.Crew, Ray-Ban  and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including women’s fashionelectronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksloungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwearmen's clothingshoesunderwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliancesleggingsdiamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10gifts under $30gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday giftsbirthday presentslast-minute giftsgifts for teensgifts for dads, office gifts, stocking stufferssecret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. For some retailers, shipping deadlines are quickly approaching, so if you're any amazon prime member, the two-day shipping will surely come in handy!

Amazon Holiday Deals delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top 43 sales picks under $50 at the Amazon Holiday Deals event. Get them quickly as these items tend to sell out.

Milano Stitch Boyfriend Sweater
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Women's Ultra-Soft Milano Stitch Patch-Pocket Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater
Amazon
Milano Stitch Boyfriend Sweater
Daily Ritual
Rock this cozy Daily Rituals Milano Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater this fall.
Women's Keke Suede
Vionic
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
Amazon
Women's Keke Suede
Vionic
These Vionic Women's Splendid Keke Lace-up Sneakers are walking shoes with a concealed orthotic arch support.
REGULARLY $140
Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Amazon
Women's Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty
Calvin Klein
A set comfortable Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini Panties for everyday wear.
REGULARLY $35
Dali Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Women's Dali Espadrilles
Amazon
Dali Espadrilles
Soludos
These Soludos Espadrilles is a perfect simple shoe for a casual day out.
REGULARLY $81.51
Riviera Tote
The Sak
The Sak Riviera Tote
Amazon
Riviera Tote
The Sak
The Sak Riviera purse is a handmade crochet bag begging to be added to your fall looks.
REGULARLY $74
Women's Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress
Pink Queen
Pink Queen Women's Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress
Amazon
Women's Loose Oversize Turtleneck Wool Long Pullover Sweater Dress
Pink Queen
A stylish oversized sweater dress to be paired with your favorite booties.
Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from, all around 29% off while supplies last. 
REGULARLY $69.50
Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Amazon
Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $50.
REGULARLY $79
Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Denim Shorts
Amazon
Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts
Lucky Brand
A comfortable fit with a classic look. Get a 58% discount on these Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts. 
REGULARLY $59.50
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now, while supplies last.  
REGULARLY $50
Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos
Soludos Women's Charlotte Wedge
Amazon
Women's Charlotte Wedge
Soludos
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse
Vera Bradley
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
Men's Super Star Sneaker
adidas
adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Super Star Sneaker
adidas
Alert sneakerheads: These adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker are on sale for under $70.
ORIGINALLY $80
Tie Waist Pattern Cotton Dress
find.
find. Women's Tie Waist Pattern Cotton Dress
Amazon
Tie Waist Pattern Cotton Dress
find.
This cotton, tie waist, flower patterned dresses designed for The Drop comes in sizes from 00-18.
Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Amazon
Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. 
REGULARLY $68
Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes
AnnaKastle
AnnaKastle Womens Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes
Amazon
Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes
AnnaKastle
The best thing about these stylish and comfortable shoes is that you can get them in a choice of 36 different colors!
Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Amazon
Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended)  we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!
Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
SOJOS
SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses
SOJOS
These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the price fits everyone's budget.
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. 
REGULARLY $99
Men's Vagabond Tripper Mesh Loafer
Sanuk
Sanuk Men's Vagabond Tripper Mesh Loafer
Amazon
Men's Vagabond Tripper Mesh Loafer
Sanuk
These Sanuk easy-going loafers will take you from summer to fall in comfort and style. 
ORIGINALLY $65
IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo
IZOD
Izod Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo
Amazon
IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo
IZOD
This IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo is a wardrobe must-have for every season.
REGULARLY $26.00
Tiny Twinkles Pave Huggies Earrings
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Tiny Twinkles Pave Huggies Earrings
Amazon
Tiny Twinkles Pave Huggies Earrings
Kate Spade New York
These Kate Spade Tiny Twinkles Pave Huggies Earrings will make a serious statement whenever you wear them.
Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon Essentials
Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon Essentials
This jumpsuit is under $20 and one of our favorite picks. This Amazon Essentials jumpsuit comes in four different colors: black, black dot, jade and navy.
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Amazon
Women's Nina Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Calfskin Strap
Rebecca Minkoff
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
REGULARLY $150
Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Women's Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Amazon
Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack
Vera Bradley
This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
This Rebecca Minkoff pouch is an easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.  
REGULARLY $50
Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon/Levi's
Men's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 60% off?
REGULARLY $89.50
Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Summer Beach Slip Dress
OUGES
Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Summer Beach Slip Dress
Amazon
Women's Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Summer Beach Slip Dress
OUGES
Brighten up your summer in this yellow sleeveless dress.
Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley
Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Amazon
Men's Enduro 25l 2.0
Oakley
This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. 
Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress With Side Slit
Daily Ritual
Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress w/ Side Slit
Amazon
Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress With Side Slit
Daily Ritual
A trendy cotton maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe.
Handwoven Round Rattan Bag Shoulder
Natural Neo
Handwoven Round Rattan Bag Shoulder
Amazon
Handwoven Round Rattan Bag Shoulder
Natural Neo
This handmade woven bag is so chic.
Women's Sleeveless Sparkle Shimmer Camisole Vest Sequin Tank Tops
GRACE KARIN
Women's Sleeveless Sparkle Shimmer Camisole Vest Sequin Tank Tops
Amazon
Women's Sleeveless Sparkle Shimmer Camisole Vest Sequin Tank Tops
GRACE KARIN
These sequin tops are perfect for dressing up an occasion.
On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed. 
REGULARLY $50
Unisex Duffle
Dakine
Dakine Unisex Duffle
Amazon
Unisex Duffle
Dakine
This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
Women's Sleeveless Shorts Romper with Pockets
ZESICA
Women's Sleeveless Shorts Romper with Pockets
Amazon
Women's Sleeveless Shorts Romper with Pockets
ZESICA
Jump into summer with this halter neck romper.
Malibu Women's Hapuku Wedge Sandal
Blowfish
Blowfish Malibu Women's Hapuku Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Malibu Women's Hapuku Wedge Sandal
Blowfish
These wedges are perfect for summer.
Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker
Twinklady
Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker
Amazon
Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker
Twinklady
This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have!
Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Soda
Soda Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Amazon
Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals
Soda
These Soda Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals are a steal and come in over 30 different colors, fabrics and designs.
REGULARLY $32.99
721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon
721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season knowing you saved BIG during Amazon's Holiday sale. With several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$60 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe.  
LIST PRICE $69.50
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Amazon
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.
REGULARLY $20
Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Adidas
Adidas Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Amazon
Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Adidas
A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer. 
REGULARLY $35
14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Pavoi
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Pavoi
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
High Rise Shorts
Levi's
Levi's High Rise Shorts
Amazon
High Rise Shorts
Levi's
These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.  
REGULARLY $44.50

