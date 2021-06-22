Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Shoes From Day 2

We're on Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day and the sale event is still going strong! And the shoe deals are good. Whether you're looking for the perfect shoe as a gift or you're shoe shopping for yourself, you can find deep discounts on a wide selection of designer shoes and sandals from your favorite brands. We've sifted through the offerings and rounded up some of the best deals to share with you.

Fashion lovers will find major markdowns on all sorts of styles with at Amazon Prime Day 2021: designer heels, sneakers, flats, sandals, ankle boots and booties made of genuine leather, rain boots, knee boots, wedges, combat boots, running shoes, stiletto boots, loafers, Crocs, over-the-knee boots, slippers, chunky heel boots, kids' shoes, men's shoes, mules and clogs to slip on to soak up the summer sunshine.

Not all shoes are created equal, though. Some are made for walking, while others simply accent your wardrobe. Like a fashion puzzle piece, you can pair a fab shoe with leggings, jeans, slacks, skirts, dresses, shorts or sweatpants. Whatever style you're looking for, there's probably a Prime Day deal for it.

Designer shoes aren't the only things on sale. Amazon Prime Day Deals is packed with steep discounts in other categories.

If you're looking for a lightning deal from the epic shopping event, you can get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon.

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals available right now for the Prime Day event.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals:

Superga Women's Sneaker Amazon Superga Women's Sneaker These very stylish platform sneakers can be worn with just about anything. Their cushioned footbed makes them comfortable for daily wear. $58 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

TOMS Redondo Loafer Flat Amazon TOMS Redondo Loafer Flat If you've never owned a pair of Toms, now's a great time to try them out. Get the Redondo Loafer Flat now for as much as 50% off the regular price, while supplies last. $31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal Designer shoes doesn't necessarily mean heels, so take a break from the pumps and slide into these sandals to wear with a dress from spring to the end of summer. This Sam Edelman Women's Bay Classic Slide Sandal is only available in a lucky size 8. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Everyone needs a sneaker to slip on at a moment's notice. These Adidas running shoes are one of Amazon's best selling athletic shoes and you can get them now for as low as 65% off the original price, while supplies last. $33 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

