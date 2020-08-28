With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ending on Aug. 30, now is the time to snag your favorites on sale before it's too late. Luckily, we've rounded up the best-selling items that are still available at Nordstrom. You won't want to miss out on these deals, so get shopping!

From home decor to denim, shop discounts on brands like Zella, Spanx and more before they sell out.

Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings Zella Nordstrom Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings Zella These lounge leggings from Zella are sure to be your new favorite pair of comfy pants, and they even have pockets! REGULARLY $65 $42.90 at Nordstrom

Undie-tectable® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx Nordstrom Undie-tectable® Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra Spanx We love the subtle lace detailing on this Spanx bra, which is available in black and nude. REGULARLY $68 $33.90 at Nordstrom

Open Stitch Cardigan BP Nordstrom Open Stitch Cardigan BP This cozy knit cardigan is a great layer for fall, and available in black, oatmeal, and rust. REGULARLY $49 $31.90 at Nordstrom

Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Nordstrom Hydrocotton Bath Towel Nordstrom Treat yourself to these ultrasoft plush white bath towels. REGULARLY $29 $18.90 at Nordstrom

Ab-Solution Skinny Ankle Jeans Wit & Wisdom Nordstrom Ab-Solution Skinny Ankle Jeans Wit & Wisdom These slimming black skinny jeans will look great on everyone. REGULARLY $68 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra Natori Nordstrom Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra Natori This lightly lined Natori bra is the perfect everyday t-shirt bra, available in navy, magenta, and light pink. REGULARLY $68 $39.90 at Nordstrom

