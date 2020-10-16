Prime Day 2020 is officially over, but that doesn't mean all the deals are done. You can still score amazing discounts across categories extended from Amazon's biggest sale event now that Amazon's early holiday shopping event has kicked off.

Continue to shop markdowns on shoes, loungewear, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale was filled with white-hot deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch. If you're not already a Prime member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Prime Day deals still left to scoop up below.

AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple Amazon AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Apple Score the Apple AirPods for 21% off for under $125. REGULARLY $159 $124.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save 40% on Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 30 bucks. REGULARLY $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

55-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series Samsung Amazon 55-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series Samsung Part wall art, part television. Save over $400 on the innovative Samsung Frame Smart TV with built-in Alexa. Hurry, it's selling fast! REGULARLY $1,499.99 $1,097.99 at Amazon

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also comes in taupe and is 70% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $86.88 $76.58 at Amazon

Mavia X Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Mavia X Running Shoe Adidas The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $80 $49.97 at Amazon

Express HD Streaming Media Player Roku Amazon Express HD Streaming Media Player Roku Get 30% off the Roku Express to easily stream your fave shows from Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, HBO and more. REGULARLY $29.99 $21 at Amazon

Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG Amazon Classic Mini Fluff Boot UGG A classic Ugg mini boot with a plush faux fur collar. REGULARLY $150 $129.95 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 184 Deals You Can Still Shop Today

Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But You Can Still Shop the Best Deals

The 52 Best Prime Day Purse Deals Still Available from Amazon

Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But There Are Still Men's Fashion Deals

Amazon’s Best-Selling Down Jacket Is on Sale

11 Best Leggings Still On Sale at Amazon After Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But You Can Still Shop the Best Shoe Deals Starting at $13

Even After Prime Day These Frye Handbags are $100s Off at Amazon

The Best Jewelry Deals Still Available on Amazon After Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But These Amazon Devices Are Still on Sale

Adidas is Having a Massive Prime Day 2020 Sale with Up to 60% Off