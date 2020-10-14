The 19 Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sneaker Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

We shopped this massive Prime Day 2020 event for you and rounded up our picks from brand names including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more.

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, Amazon Prime Day has tons of options to shop.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofPrime Day. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Prime Day sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, and more.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneakers from Amazon Prime Day.

Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Lacoste Amazon Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker Lacoste This Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker is imported with a leather upper and a soft fabric lining. $50 at Amazon

Vionic Calina Vionic Amazon Vionic Calina Vionic LIST PRICE $149.95 $41.39 at Amazon

FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker New Balance Amazon FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker New Balance REGULARLY $64.95 $45.25 at Amazon

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Adidas These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 50% off the retail price. REGULARLY $140 $69.83 at Amazon

KINOA Floral Sneaker Flexi Amazon KINOA Floral Sneaker Flexi Starting at $37.74 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon Prime Day Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals - Fashion, TVs, Smart Home & More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals

Prime Day 2020: Best Shoe Deals -- Keds, Soludos, Aldo and More

Adidas is Having a Massive Prime Day 2020 Sale on Sneakers, Clothing & More

The 10 Best UGG Boots, Slippers and Sandals Deals at Amazon Prime Day

16 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More

Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn

The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging

Amazon Prime Day 2020 -- Save Up to 82% Off Designer Handbags

Amazon Prime Day: Major Discounts on Designer Dresses

Amazon Prime Day: Save Over 55% Off Marc Jacobs Bags, Sunglasses, Perfume and More

Prime Day: Save Up to 60% on Tory Burch Handbags, Sunglasses, Perfume and More

Amazon Prime Day: Major Discounts on Designer Dresses

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 40% on Skechers Shoes