The 19 Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sneaker Deals

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team
Amazon Best Sneaker Deals
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

We shopped this massive Prime Day 2020 event for you and rounded up our picks from brand names including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and more. 

If there's one item that's ubiquitous in everyone's closet, it's a go-to pair of sneakers. Whether you love to throw them on with a flowy dress or are a gym rat who loves to collect new styles for your workouts, Amazon Prime Day has tons of options to shop. 

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo YogaJ.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofPrime Day. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across  categories from the Prime Day sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothingunderwear, watches,  cookware, kitchen appliancesshoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, leggings, and more.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best sneakers from Amazon Prime Day

Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste
Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker
Lacoste

This Lacoste Men's Hydez 119 1 P Fashion Sneaker is imported with a leather upper and a soft fabric lining.

Women's Gills Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Women's Gills Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Gills Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden
REGULARLY $81.95

Vionic Calina
Vionic
Vionic Calina
Amazon
Vionic Calina
Vionic
LIST PRICE $149.95

FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance
REGULARLY $64.95

Women's Superstar Sneaker
adidas
adidas Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Superstar Sneaker
adidas
REGULARLY $80

Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker
New Balance

REGULARLY $64.95

Women's Keke Suede
Vionic
Vionic Women's Keke Suede
Amazon
Women's Keke Suede
Vionic
REGULARLY $140

Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
adidas
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
adidas
REGULARLY $65

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas

These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 50% off the retail price. 

REGULARLY $140

Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Women's Low-Top Trainers
Amazon
Women's Low-Top Trainers
Cole Haan
REGULARLY $150

Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Superga
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Amazon
Superga Women's 2790 Acotw
Superga
REGULARLY $80

ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS
ASICS women's walking shoe black and white
Amazon
ASICS Women's Gel-Quickwalk 3 Walking Shoe
ASICS

Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Saucony
Saucony Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Xodus ISO 3 Sneaker
Saucony
REGULARLY $150

Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Reebok
Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Amazon
Women's HIIT Training Shoe Cross Trainer
Reebok
REGULARLY $90

Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Amazon
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 23 Running Shoe
Mizuno
REGULARLY $119.95

Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Saucony
Saucony Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cohesion 13 Running Shoe
Saucony
REGULARLY $60

Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma
PUMA Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Amazon
Women's Smash V2 Sneaker
Puma
REGULARLY $55

Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
ECCO
ECCO Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Soft 7 Light Sneaker
ECCO
REGULARLY $109.95

KINOA Floral Sneaker
Flexi
Flexi KINOA Floral Sneaker
Amazon
KINOA Floral Sneaker
Flexi

