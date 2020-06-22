Shopping

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

Courtesy of Amazon

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with affordable deals. The summer sale event, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories. 

To help you score the biggest deals from the shopping event, we've gathered the best sale items under $50. Budget-friendly styles from the popular Levi's 501 skinny jeans to Cole Haan leather sneakers are ready for you to add to cart. 

Other big brands part of Amazon's Big Style Sale include Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ray-Ban and Adidas

Ahead, shop ET Style's top sale picks under $50. 

501 Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans
Amazon
501 Skinny Jeans
Levi's

Levi's popular, vintage-inspired 501 skinny jeans are a wardrobe staple. 

REGULARLY $69.50

Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon Essentials
Amazon Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon Essentials

An effortless cropped jumpsuit to wear day or night. 

REGULARLY $25.50

Men's 9" Inseam Comfort Stretch Linen Cotton Short
Goodthreads
Goodthreads Men's 9" Inseam Comfort Stretch Linen Cotton Short
Amazon
Men's 9" Inseam Comfort Stretch Linen Cotton Short
Goodthreads

Lightweight linen cotton shorts, perfect for warm weather. 

REGULARLY $25

Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal
Amazon
Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal
Steve Madden

Versatile block-heel sandals. 

REGULARLY $81.95

Elite Hoop Earrings
Shashi
Shashi Elite Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Elite Hoop Earrings
Shashi

Chic hoop earrings to add to any outfit. 

REGULARLY $56

Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Adidas
Adidas Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Amazon
Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal
Adidas

A comfy sport slide for summer. 

REGULARLY $35

Khloe Espadrilles
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Khloe Espadrilles
Amazon
Khloe Espadrilles
Sam Edelman

Stylish slip-on espadrille shoes. 

REGULARLY $100

Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker
Cole Haan
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker
Cole Haan

Sleek leather lace-up sneakers. 

REGULARLY $90

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Amazon
Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

An easy-to-clean cosmetic bag to fit all your makeup, skincare or toiletries. 

REGULARLY $50

