The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with affordable deals. The summer sale event, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories.

To help you score the biggest deals from the shopping event, we've gathered the best sale items under $50. Budget-friendly styles from the popular Levi's 501 skinny jeans to Cole Haan leather sneakers are ready for you to add to cart.

Other big brands part of Amazon's Big Style Sale include Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Ray-Ban and Adidas.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top sale picks under $50.

501 Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon 501 Skinny Jeans Levi's Levi's popular, vintage-inspired 501 skinny jeans are a wardrobe staple. REGULARLY $69.50 $20.63 at Amazon

Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Essentials Amazon Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Essentials An effortless cropped jumpsuit to wear day or night. REGULARLY $25.50 $16.58 at Amazon

Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal Steve Madden Amazon Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal Steve Madden Versatile block-heel sandals. REGULARLY $81.95 $44.05 at Amazon

Elite Hoop Earrings Shashi Amazon Elite Hoop Earrings Shashi Chic hoop earrings to add to any outfit. REGULARLY $56 $25.20 at Amazon

Khloe Espadrilles Sam Edelman Amazon Khloe Espadrilles Sam Edelman Stylish slip-on espadrille shoes. REGULARLY $100 $30 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff An easy-to-clean cosmetic bag to fit all your makeup, skincare or toiletries. REGULARLY $50 $25 at Amazon

