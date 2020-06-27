Under $50 Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings. The summer sale event, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering customers discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories from Lucky Brand, IZOD, Fossil, Steve Madden and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Lacoste, Tumi luggage, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best Amazon sale items under $50. Budget-friendly styles from the popular Levi's brand 501 skinny jeans to Cole Haan leather sneakers are ready for customers to add to cart.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, watches, men's clothing and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top sale picks under $50.

Lucky Brand Women’s Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts Lucky Brand Amazon Lucky Brand Women’s Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts Lucky Brand A discount on a comfortable fit for a classic look. REGULARLY $59.50 $26.78 at Amazon

Majorica 12mm Stud Earrings Majorica Amazon Majorica 12mm Stud Earrings Majorica Adorable stud earrings for a special occasion. REGULARLY $80.00 $43.43 at Amazon

Steve Madden Women’s Teenie Wedge Sandal Steve Madden Amazon Steve Madden Women’s Teenie Wedge Sandal Steve Madden Comfy flatform wedge sandals from retailer Steve Madden. REGULARLY $57.08 $44.29 at Amazon

Women's Pleated Summer Dress with Pocket Eliacher Amazon Women's Pleated Summer Dress with Pocket Eliacher Backless summer party dress with adjustable spaghetti straps and pockets. REGULARLY $35.92 $23.89 at Amazon

501 Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon 501 Skinny Jeans Levi's If you are looking for essential items for your wardrobe, Levi's popular, vintage-inspired 501 skinny jeans are a great staple. REGULARLY $69.50 $19.93 and up at Amazon

Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker bedee Amazon Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker bedee This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have! REGULARLY $23.99 $15.32 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff An easy-to-clean cosmetic bag to fit all your makeup, skincare or toiletries. REGULARLY $50 $30.47 at Amazon

Khloe Espadrilles Sam Edelman Amazon Khloe Espadrilles Sam Edelman Stylish slip-on espadrille shoes for a great deal at one of Amazon's biggest sale events. REGULARLY $100 $29.60 at Amazon

Men's 9" Inseam Comfort Stretch Linen Cotton Short Goodthreads Amazon Men's 9" Inseam Comfort Stretch Linen Cotton Short Goodthreads Get a great deal on lightweight linen cotton shorts, perfect for warm weather. REGULARLY $25 $9.33 and up at Amazon

Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal Steve Madden Amazon Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal Steve Madden You'll find a great deal on these versatile block-heel sandals at the Big Style Sale. REGULARLY $81.95 $36.97 at Amazon

Elite Hoop Earrings Shashi Amazon Elite Hoop Earrings Shashi Chic hoop earrings to add to any outfit. REGULARLY $56 $25.20 at Amazon

Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal Adidas Amazon Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal Adidas A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer. REGULARLY $35 $21.33 and up at Amazon

Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker Cole Haan Amazon Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker Cole Haan Sleek leather lace-up sneakers. REGULARLY $90 $37.47 and up at Amazon

