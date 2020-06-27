Under $50 Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale
The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings. The summer sale event, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering customers discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories from Lucky Brand, IZOD, Fossil, Steve Madden and more.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Lacoste, Tumi luggage, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best Amazon sale items under $50. Budget-friendly styles from the popular Levi's brand 501 skinny jeans to Cole Haan leather sneakers are ready for customers to add to cart.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, watches, men's clothing and jewelry.
The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top sale picks under $50.
A discount on a comfortable fit for a classic look.
A wardrobe must-have for every season.
Adorable stud earrings for a special occasion.
Comfy flatform wedge sandals from retailer Steve Madden.
Brighten up your summer in this yellow sleeveless dress.
A trendy cotton maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe.
Sleek and comfortable timepiece.
Backless summer party dress with adjustable spaghetti straps and pockets.
If you are looking for essential items for your wardrobe, Levi's popular, vintage-inspired 501 skinny jeans are a great staple.
This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have!
Jump into summer with this halter neck romper.
An easy-to-clean cosmetic bag to fit all your makeup, skincare or toiletries.
Stylish slip-on espadrille shoes for a great deal at one of Amazon's biggest sale events.
These sequin tops are perfect for any occasion.
This handmade woven bag is so chic.
Get a great deal on lightweight linen cotton shorts, perfect for warm weather.
You'll find a great deal on these versatile block-heel sandals at the Big Style Sale.
Chic hoop earrings to add to any outfit.
A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer.
Sleek leather lace-up sneakers.
