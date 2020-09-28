Amazon Big Fall Sale: 43 Under $50 Designer Clothes and Shoe Deals

The Amazon Big Fall Sale is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

The Amazon Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings on loads of fashion, beauty, electronics, home and back to school. Amazon did not officially announce this Big Fall sale event in advance, but secretly added deep discounts on some of our favorite brands.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer shoes and jewelry.

To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best deals at the Amazon Big Fall Sale event with items under $50.

Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top 43 sales picks under $50 at Amazon's Big Fall Sale. Get them quickly as these items tend to sell out.

Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $60. REGULARLY $79 $55.99 at Amazon

Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts Lucky Brand Amazon Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts Lucky Brand A comfortable fit with a classic look. Get a 25% discount on these Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts. REGULARLY $59.50 $29.75 at Amazon

Essentials Track Jacket Adidas Amazon Essentials Track Jacket Adidas In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 24% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $50 $38.17 at Amazon

Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos Amazon Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos These black espadrilles are stylish for summer. REGULARLY $125.03 $31.80 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns. $48.33 at Amazon

Men's Super Star Sneaker adidas Amazon Men's Super Star Sneaker adidas Alert sneakerheads: These adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker are on sale for under $60. ORIGINALLY $80 $56.17 at Amazon

Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG Amazon Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG These stylish Uggs Braelynn Flat Sandals come in three colors: black, rose gold and pink. They are also 67% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $120 $83.80 at Amazon

Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Amazon Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. REGULARLY $68 $42.70 at Amazon

Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes AnnaKastle Amazon Slide Mule Kitten Heel Thong Sandal Shoes AnnaKastle The best thing about these stylish and comfortable shoes is that you can get them in a choice of 36 different colors! $44.90 at Amazon

Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Large Capacity Insulated Cooler Bag, Soft Sided Portable Beach Cooler Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too! $39.95 at Amazon

Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS Amazon Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses SOJOS These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the $13.99 price fits everyone's budget. $13.99 at Amazon

Payton Asymmetric Fitted One-Shoulder Top The Drop Amazon Payton Asymmetric Fitted One-Shoulder Top The Drop The Drop is Amazon's new limited-edition collection designed by global influencers with street style. This asymmetric tank is one of the pieces made by the influencers expressly for the Amazon customer base. $19.90 at Amazon

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades. REGULARLY $99 $39.45 at Amazon

Men's Vagabond Tripper Mesh Loafer Sanuk Amazon Men's Vagabond Tripper Mesh Loafer Sanuk These Sanuk easy-going loafers will take you from summer to fall in comfort and style. ORIGINALLY $65 $38.70 at Amazon

IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo IZOD Amazon IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo IZOD This IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo is a wardrobe must-have for every season. REGULARLY $26.00 $13.20 at Amazon

Tiny Twinkles Pave Huggies Earrings Kate Spade New York Amazon Tiny Twinkles Pave Huggies Earrings Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Tiny Twinkles Pave Huggies Earrings will make a serious statement whenever you wear them. $38 at Amazon

Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Essentials Amazon Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon Essentials This jumpsuit is under $20 and one of our favorite picks. This Amazon Essentials jumpsuit comes in four different colors: black, black dot, jade and navy. $29.50 at Amazon

T10 Pants Adidas Amazon T10 Pants Adidas Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options. REGULARLY $45 $29.99 at Amazon

Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack Vera Bradley This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric. REGULARLY $55 $47.92 at Amazon

Teenie Wedge Sandal Steve Madden Amazon Teenie Wedge Sandal Steve Madden These comfy flatform wedge sandals from retailer Steve Madden come in three colors: black leather, bone snake and cognac leather. REGULARLY $81.95 $48.18 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items. REGULARLY $50 $35.24 at Amazon

Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon/Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for under $50? REGULARLY $89.50 $50.98 at Amazon

Enduro Blackout Backpack Oakley Amazon Enduro Blackout Backpack Oakley This Oakley Enduro Blackout Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. REGULARLY $65 $52.44 at Amazon

Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal Steve Madden Amazon Irenee Heeled Dress Sandal Steve Madden You'll find a great deal on these versatile block-heel Steve Madden sandals at Amazon's Big Fall Sale. These shoes come in a whopping 47 different colors, so there is truly something for everyone! REGULARLY $81.95 $30.95 and Up at Amazon

Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress With Side Slit Daily Ritual Amazon Jersey Crewneck Muscle Sleeve Maxi Dress With Side Slit Daily Ritual A trendy cotton maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe. $24.50 at Amazon

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe adidas Amazon Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe adidas These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 30% off at Amazon's Big Fall Sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $70 $47.70 at Amazon

Handwoven Round Rattan Bag Shoulder Natural Neo Amazon Handwoven Round Rattan Bag Shoulder Natural Neo This handmade woven bag is so chic. $19.99 at Amazon

On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers Amazon On-the-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed. REGULARLY $50 $34.52 at Amazon

Unisex Duffle Dakine Amazon Unisex Duffle Dakine This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with. $49 on Amazon

Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker Cole Haan Amazon Men's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker Cole Haan Sleek leather lace-up sneakers that finish off just about any outfit. REGULARLY $90 $33.87 and up at Amazon

Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker Twinklady Amazon Women's Hooded Lightweight Raincoat Windbreaker Twinklady This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have! $39.79 at Amazon

Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals Soda Amazon Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals Soda These Soda Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals are a steal and come in over 30 different colors, fabrics and designs. REGULARLY $32.99 $19.98 at Amazon

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's These distressed Levi's jeans are great for an easy-going outfit. REGULARLY $69.50 $35.70 and Up at Amazon

Super No Show Climate Socks Adidas Amazon Super No Show Climate Socks Adidas You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away. REGULARLY $20 $18 at Amazon

Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal Adidas Amazon Originals Men's Alphabounce Slide Sport Sandal Adidas A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer. REGULARLY $35 $34.94 and up at Amazon

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi Amazon 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $34.95 at Amazon

High Rise Shorts Levi's Amazon High Rise Shorts Levi's These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks. REGULARLY $44.50 $22.25 and up at Amazon

