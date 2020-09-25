There are tons of deals on the Amazon Big Fall Sale. Amazon's Big Fall Sale kicked off secretly and without any promotion. Amazon will continue to drop all the way up to 70% off daily deals, with a focus on fashion, lifestyle, back-to-school and home products.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year (we hear Oct. 13), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

In addition to everyday essential items, Amazon devices, tech gear, back to school and books, Amazon has gained traction in the fashion space. And just like with all its other offerings, customers can find pretty much anything they're looking for via Amazon Fashion: major brands like Levi's, Skechers, Vera Bradley and Superga, indie designers (which the company is spotlighting right now through its A Common Thread initiative with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America) and its own in-house fashion labels.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Don't forget to continue checking back with ET Style as we update you on our picks from the best fashion deals from the Amazon Big Fall Sale.

Kate Spade Shoes, Handbags and Accessories

Levi's

Tory Burch Handbags, Shoes and Accessories

Frye Women's and Men's Bags

Superga Footwear

Lacoste Men's and Women's Clothing

Soludos Footwear

Adidas Footwear and Adidas Apparel

Rebecca Minkoff Handbags

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Karl Lagerfeld Handbags

Veja Sneakers

Skechers

Tumi Luggage

Swimwear Deals on Select Styles

Marc Jacobs

J.Crew

Calvin Klein Men's and Women Clothing

Vera Bradley Handbags

Premium Denim: Hudson, True Religion and More

Activewear Brands: Up to 40% Off

Lucky Brand Apparel, Accessories and More

American Apparel

Aldo: Up to 50% Off Select Styles

American Tourister

Anne Klein Watches

Armani Exchange Menswear

Champion Streetwear

Cole Haan Shoes

Crocs

Daily Ritual Apparel

Ecco Footwear

Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Clothing and Coolers

Kenneth Cole Reaction Backpacks and Luggage

Lacoste Men's and Women's Apparel and Shoes

Nautica Menswear

New Balance Men's and Women's Footwear

Original Penguin Menswear

Puma Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Samsonite Luggage

Steve Madden Shoes

Timex Men's Watches

Vera Bradley Handbags

Vineyard Vines Menswear

Volcom

Women's Jewelry

Women's Watches: Up to 50% Off

Sign up for more fashion deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair's Way Day Sale -- Shop the Lowest Prices of the Year

AllModern Way Day Deals: Take Up to 80% Off Home Decor

Joss & Main Way Day Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Home Decor

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry Pins & More

Overstock Sale: Take 70% Off on 1000s of Items

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Save 60% Off Tory Burch Handbags, Perfume & More

Meghan Markle's DL1961 Skinny Jeans for Under $68 at Amazon

Amazon Big Fall Sale: The Best Deals on Jewelry

Up to 60% off Designer Backpacks at the Amazon Sale

Save Up to 70% Off Kate Spade at the Amazon Sale

The Best Premium Beauty Products We've Found on Amazon

Amazon Launched Its First Online Luxury Store with Oscar de la Renta

29 Best Skincare Products We've Found on Amazon for Under $35

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 85% Off Designer Clothes, Bags, Shoes & Watches

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More