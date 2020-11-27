Amazon Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals on Marc Jacobs Handbags, Perfume, Sunglasses & More
If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no time like the present. The Amazon Black Friday sale kicked off with deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs.
You'll find all of this years biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer, like the perfect black leather tote bag. They are all available at great deals at the Amazon Black Friday sale.
The Amazon Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofthe Amazon Black Friday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
The Amazon Black Friday shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, Amazon devices and tons more.
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon's Black Friday sale.
See more discounts from Amazon Prime Day, and check back often for new deals all week.
RELATED CONTENT:
230 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon: AirPods, 4K TVs, Fitbit & More
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals: Best Sales at Walmart, Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More
Coach Black Friday Sale: Take 70% Off Handbags, Shoes, Apparel & More
Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Everything
Walmart Black Friday Deals 2020 -- The Best 60 Sales We've Found
Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More
Tory Burch Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 30% on Full Priced & 60% on Sales Items
Best Amazon Device Deals for Black Friday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More
Best Black Friday Deals at Rebecca Minkoff: Get Up to 30% Off Sitewide
The Best Gifts From Amazon's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags
Amazon Black Friday 2020: Take $100s Off Frye Handbags
Shop Rothy’s Sustainable and Eco Line of Handbags
22 Best Perfume for Women From Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and More