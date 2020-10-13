Amazon Prime Day Sale: 43 Under $50 Designer Clothes and Shoe Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best deals at the Amazon Prime Day 2020 event with items under $50.
Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top 43 sales picks under $50 at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Get them quickly as these items tend to sell out.
Rock this cozy Daily Rituals Milano Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater this fall.
A set comfortable Calvin Klein Cotton Bikini Panties for everyday wear.
A handmade crochet bag to be added to your fall looks.
A stylish oversized sweater dress to be paired with your favorite booties.
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from, all around 40% off while supplies last.
The Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal come in 27 different colors, so there is literally something for everyone under $50.
A comfortable fit with a classic look. Get a 58% discount on these Lucky Brand Mid-Rise Relaxed Denim Shorts.
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 24% off, while supplies last.
These Soludos Black Espadrilles are perfect with any outfit. Wear these Soludos Wedges with jeans or a dress.
This Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody Purse is perfect for everyday use. The purse is quilted cotton and is lightweight and comes in a multitude of Vera Bradley's signature colorful patterns.
Alert sneakerheads: These adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker are on sale for under $70.
This cotton, tie waist, flower patterned dresses designed for The Drop comes in sizes from 00-18.
Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint.
The best thing about these stylish and comfortable shoes is that you can get them in a choice of 36 different colors!
This Kate Spade large capacity insulated cooler bag/soft-sided portable beach cooler tote is one of our favorite picks from the Amazon sale. Everyone needs a cooler at this time of year, and this adorable, spotted cooler bag is the coolest (pun intended) we have seen this season. The $39 price tag is great too!
These SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses are one of Amazon's best sellers. The sunglasses come in eight different colors and styles and the $13.99 price fits everyone's budget.
Lucky Brand's Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandals have a jute wedge and come in five different natural shades.
These Sanuk easy-going loafers will take you from summer to fall in comfort and style.
This IZOD Men’s Advantage Performance Short Sleeve Solid Polo is a wardrobe must-have for every season.
These Kate Spade Tiny Twinkles Pave Huggies Earrings will make a serious statement whenever you wear them.
This jumpsuit is under $20 and one of our favorite picks. This Amazon Essentials jumpsuit comes in four different colors: black, black dot, jade and navy.
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.
An easy-to-clean nylon pouch to fit makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.
Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 43% off?
Brighten up your summer in this yellow sleeveless dress.
This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park.
A trendy cotton maxi dress is a great addition to any wardrobe.
This handmade woven bag is so chic.
These sequin tops are perfect for dressing up an occasion.
The comfy, ugly-cute Sketchers sandal you didn't know you needed.
This DaKine duffle is perfect for everyone to travel with.
Jump into summer with this halter neck romper.
These wedges are perfect for summer.
This stylish lightweight waterproof jacket is a must-have!
These Soda Valett Open Toe Casual Ankle Strap Sandals are a steal and come in over 30 different colors, fabrics and designs.
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season knowing you saved BIG during Amazon Prime Day. With several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$50 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe.
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.
A comfy sport slide for summer at a great discount offer.
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.
