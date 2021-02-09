If you or your special someone have been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no time like the present. The Amazon Valentine's Day Sale kicked off with deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs. With Valentine's Day just days away, now's the time to shop to get all of your gifts in time for the lovers day.

You'll find all of this years biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer, like the perfect black leather tote bag.

The Amazon Valentine's Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofthe Amazon Sale sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

The Amazon Valentine's Day Sale shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, Amazon devices and tons more.

Be sure to also check out more Valentine's Day deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon Valentine's Day Sale.

Marc Jacobs Unisex MARC 358/S Amazon Marc Jacobs Unisex MARC 358/S These Marc Jacobs Unisex MARC 358/S sunglasses are the perfect stocking stuffer for the trendy folks in your life. $50.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) BUY NOW

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray has a beautiful bottle to match the fresh scent. It reminds you of a breezy summer day, but you can wear it all year long. $48.54 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96) Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon Marc Jacobs Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Who doesn't love a deal on Cat Eye Sunglasses? Especially Marc Jacobs sunglasses at over 40% off. $87.47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) BUY NOW

Marc Jacobs Nylon Varsity Small Backpack Amazon Marc Jacobs Nylon Varsity Small Backpack The Marc Jacobs Nylon Varsity Small Backpack is the perfect small carryall for when you need something bigger than a handbag. Function and style is what makes Marc Jacobs a favorite brand for Amazon customers. $235 ON AMAZON BUY NOW

Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses These Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses will make you fresh to death. $89.99 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag Amazon The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag is crafted with Saffiano cowhide leather and a gold emblem on the first. $295 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It's a great Valentine's Day gift or treat for someone looking for the perfect scent. The 2-Piece Gift Set comes with the hand lotion and is also available below. $39.66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $82) BUY NOW $62.78 AT AMAZON (LIST PRICE $62.99) BUY NOW (2-Piece Gift Set)

Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses Amazon Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses The Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses are the perfect accessory for men on the go. $139.08 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $167.60) BUY NOW

Marc Jacobs Playback Amazon Marc Jacobs Playback A stylish Marc Jacobs purse to hold the essentials. $144.70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $189.94) BUY NOW

Marc Jacobs Tote Amazon Marc Jacobs Tote This classic Marc Jacobs tote is available in one color. Hurry and grab one because they're going fast! $157.77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $167.95) BUY NOW

See more discounts from Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

