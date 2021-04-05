Shopping

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Marc Jacobs Handbags, Perfume, Sunglasses & More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Black Friday Marc Jacobs sale
Spring is here and Mother's Day is a month away -- so there's no better time to shop for the perfect gift for mom. At Amazon's Mother's Day Sale find deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage with some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs. With winter out of the way, spring is flooding us with deals to upgrade our spring wardrobe. 

You'll find all of this year's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer. 

But the Amazon's Mother's Day Sale doesn't stop at Marc Jacobs. It's also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard VinesVionic, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofthe Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

The Amazon's Mother's Day Sale shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, Amazon devices and tons more.

Be sure to also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, brasAmazon devices, Calvin Klein underwearelectronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon's Mother's Day Sale

The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag
Amazon
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag is crafted with Saffiano cowhide leather and a gold emblem on the first.
$280 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It's a great Mother's Day gift or treat for your mom looking for the perfect scent. The 2-Piece Gift Set comes with the hand lotion and is also available below.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $82)
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125)
Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses Gradient Lens Gold with Black or Brown
Amazon
Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses
The Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses are the perfect accessory for men on the go. 
$119 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $168)
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses for 50% off -- Sounds like a no-brainer to me! Shop now before they sell out! 
$51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray has a beautiful bottle to match the fresh scent. It reminds you of a breezy summer day, but you can wear it all year long. 
$53 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96)
Marc Jacobs Playback
Marc Jacobs Playback
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Playback
A stylish Marc Jacobs purse to hold the essentials. This Marc Jacobs crossbody bag in luxe coated leather will make the perfect Mother's Day Gift.
$128 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap
This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smartwatch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.  
$174 AT AMAZON
Marc Jacobs Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Who doesn't love a deal on Cat Eye Sunglasses? Especially Marc Jacobs sunglasses at over 25% off.
$88 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses
These Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses will make you super fashionable and stylish. 
$66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack
This Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack features padded straps and 2 pockets to store your essentials. This Marc Jacobs bag is 18% off, while supplies last.
$145 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $178)
Marc Jacobs Women's Marc78s Oval Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Women's Marc78s Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Women's Marc78s Oval Sunglasses
Brown Gradient Oval Sunglasses by Marc Jacobs. These Marc Jacobs Sunglasses are 8% off, while supplies last.
$119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)

