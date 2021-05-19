Shopping

Best Amazon Deals on Marc Jacobs Handbags, Perfume, Sunglasses & More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Spring is here and Summer is on it's way -- so now's the time to shop for the perfect summer wardrobe. At Amazon's Summer Sale find deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage with some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs. With Spring almost out of the way, the Amazon Sale is flooding us with deals to upgrade our summer fashion

You'll find all of this year's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer. 

But the Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale doesn't stop at Marc Jacobs. It's also a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard VinesVionic, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofthe Amazon Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

The Amazon's Summer Sale shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisuredesigner dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, Amazon devices and tons more.

Be sure to also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, brasAmazon devices, Calvin Klein underwearelectronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale

Marc Jacobs Women's Black Leather Handbag
Marc Jacobs Women's Black Leather Handbag
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Women's Black Leather Handbag
Every woman needs a classic leather bag. With gold details, this Marc Jacobs Women's Black Leather Handbag is perfect for everyday wear.
$360 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $390)
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses for 50% off -- Sounds like a no-brainer to me! Shop now before they sell out! 
$55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Marc Jacobs Playback Crossbag
Marc Jacobs Playback
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Playback Crossbag
A stylish Marc Jacobs purse to hold the essentials. This Marc Jacobs crossbody bag in luxe coated leather will make the perfect summer bag.
$159 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
Marc Jacobs Tote, Black
Marc Jacobs Tote, Black
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Tote, Black
A Marc Jacobs Tote Bag made from Nylon for everyday wear. 
$150 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $161)
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag
Amazon
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag
The Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot Camera Bag is crafted with Saffiano cowhide leather and a gold emblem on the first.
STARTING AT $280 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent. The 2-Piece Gift Set comes with the hand lotion and is also available below.
$69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $82)
$73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125)
Marc Jacobs Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Who doesn't love a deal on Cat Eye Sunglasses? Especially Marc Jacobs sunglasses at over 45% off.
$89 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray has a beautiful bottle to match the fresh scent. It reminds you of a breezy summer day, but you can wear it all year long. 
$55 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96)
Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses Gradient Lens Gold with Black or Brown
Amazon
Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses
The Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses are the perfect accessory for men on the go. 
$119 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $168)
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack
This Marc Jacobs Black Quilted Backpack features padded straps and 2 pockets to store your essentials. This Marc Jacobs bag is 18% off, while supplies last.
$180 AT AMAZON
Marc Jacobs Women's Marc78s Oval Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Women's Marc78s Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Women's Marc78s Oval Sunglasses
Brown Gradient Oval Sunglasses by Marc Jacobs. These Marc Jacobs Sunglasses are 8% off, while supplies last.
$110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses
These Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses will make you super fashionable and stylish. 
$109 AT AMAZON

