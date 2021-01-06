Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses Marc Jacobs These Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses will make you fresh to death. $89.99 at Amazon

If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no time like the present. The Amazon New Year Sale kicked off with deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs.

You'll find all of this years biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer, like the perfect black leather tote bag.

The Amazon New Year Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofthe Amazon Sale sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

The Amazon shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, Amazon devices and tons more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon New Year Sale.

Nylon Varsity Small Backpack Marc Jacobs Amazon Nylon Varsity Small Backpack Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs Nylon Varsity Small Backpack is the perfect small carryall for when you need something bigger than a handbag. Function and style is what makes Marc Jacobs a favorite brand for Amazon customers. REGULARLY $225 $199.96 on Amazon

Marc Jacobs Unisex MARC 358/S Marc Jacobs Amazon Marc Jacobs Unisex MARC 358/S Marc Jacobs These Marc Jacobs Unisex MARC 358/S sunglasses are the perfect stocking stuffer for the trendy folks in your life. REGULARLY $99 $50.95 at Amazon

Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Who doesn't love a deal on Cat Eye Sunglasses? Especially Marc Jacobs sunglasses at over 40% off. REGULARLY $130 $78.01 at Amazon

Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray is 53% off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $96 $44.90 at Amazon

MJ 625/S Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon MJ 625/S Sunglasses Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs MJ 625/S Sunglasses are the perfect accessory for men on the go. REGULARLY $167.60 $139.08 on Amazon

Playback Marc Jacobs Amazon Playback Marc Jacobs A stylish Marc Jacobs purse to hold the essentials. REGULARLY $189.94 $164.34 at Amazon

Leather Crossbody Bag Marc Jacobs Amazon Leather Crossbody Bag Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody Bag is the perfect purse to carry everyday -- it's not too big or small. $158 at Amazon

Tote Marc Jacobs Amazon Tote Marc Jacobs This classic Marc Jacobs tote is available in one color. Hurry and grab one because they're going fast! REGULARLY $167.95 $158 at Amazon

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Amazon Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more. $175 at Amazon

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs You look good -- might as well smell good, too! This Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is the perfect gift! REGULARLY $82 $41.73 at Amazon

The Softshot 17 Bag Marc Jacobs Amazon The Softshot 17 Bag Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs Softshot 17 Bag is crafted in quilted leather in the label's signature silhouette, featuring imitation pearl embellishments and a logo emblem at the front. REGULARLY $395 $237 at Amazon

See more discounts from Amazon's Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

