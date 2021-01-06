The Best Amazon New Year Sale on Marc Jacobs Handbags, Perfume, Sunglasses & More
If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no time like the present. The Amazon New Year Sale kicked off with deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs.
You'll find all of this years biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer, like the perfect black leather tote bag.
The Amazon New Year Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part ofthe Amazon Sale sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
The Amazon shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds, Amazon devices and tons more.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon New Year Sale.
See more discounts from Amazon's Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.
