The Best Marc Jacobs Fashion Deals On Sale for Prime Day 2020

If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no day like today. Amazon Prime Day kicked off with deep discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on handbags, sunglasses, perfume and accessories from Marc Jacobs.

You'll find all of fall's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like perfumes and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer, like the perfect black leather tote bag. They are all available at great deals on Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon Prime Day. And keep checking back throughout the week for more deals you'll love from Amazon Prime Day.

Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Who doesn't love a deal on Cat Eye Sunglasses? Especially Marc Jacobs sunglasses at over 50% off. REGULARLY $130 $49.99 at Amazon

Playback Marc Jacobs Amazon Playback Marc Jacobs A stylish purse to hold the essentials. REGULARLY $189.94 $172.97 at Amazon

Leather Crossbody Bag Marc Jacobs Amazon Leather Crossbody Bag Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Leather Crossbody Bag is the perfect purse to carry everyday -- it's not too big or small. The Marc Jacobs purse is available in navy or black. REGULARLY $199 $158 at Amazon

Tote Marc Jacobs Amazon Tote Marc Jacobs This classic Marc Jacobs tote is available in four different colors and patterns. $160.95 at Amazon

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs You look good -- might as well smell good, too! REGULARLY $82 $41.65 at Amazon

Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray is 56% off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $96 $42.14 at Amazon

Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs These Marc Jacobs glasses have the "purrfect" cat eye. REGULARLY $150 $90 at Amazon

Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses Marc Jacobs These Marc Jacobs Top Frame Aviator Sunglasses will make you fresh to death. $89.99 at Amazon

See more discounts from Amazon Prime Day, and check back often for new deals all week.

