Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: This Meghan Markle-Loved Jewelry Brand Is Up to 40% Off

By Latifah Muhammad‍
monica vinader jewelry sale nordstrom anniversary sale
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to everyone with one of Meghan Markle’s favorite jewelry lines! 

The Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of Monica Vinader’s jewelry and wore the line’s popular rose gold Engravable Linear Friendship Bracelet during an emotional graduation speech to graduates of her high school alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School, in June. Most recently, she wore the gold version while volunteering in Los Angeles this month.

With a collection of earrings, necklaces, pendants, and friendship bracelets, pieces from the British jewelry brand make great gift ideas for any special occasion, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, wedding, or a special gift for yourself. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Baby2Baby

Although Nordstrom card holders received early access to major markdowns, the annual sale is now open to the general public and features deep discounts on other fine jewelry, accessories, activewear, women’s and men’s apparel, underwear, beauty products, hair tools, luggage, home decor, kitchenware, deals under $25, and new items are being added daily.

Besides Monica Vinader, the annual mega-sale includes brands like Burberry, Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Adidas, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Nike, Stella McCartney, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Quay Australia, La Mer, Tumi, Barefoot Dreams, Superga, Steve Madden, Sunday Riley, and more. 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale typically begins in July, but was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders got first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. To check out even faster, you can add items to your Nordstrom Wish List

The big sale is open from Aug. 19 until Aug. 30, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts before prices go back up on Aug. 31. 

Check with ET Style for more sales and score a great deal on Monica Vinader jewelry ahead.

Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring
Nordstrom
Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring
Monica Vinader

A slender diamond pavé center ring with an adjustable chain for a secure fit. 

REGULARLY $225

Engravable Baja Sterling Stone Bracelet
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader Engravable Baja Sterling Stone Bracelet
Nordstrom
Engravable Baja Sterling Stone Bracelet
Monica Vinader

An art-deco inspired adjustable sterling silver bracelet that can be engraved. 

REGULARLY $295

Havana Bar Diamond Pavé Friendship Chain Bracelet
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader Havana Bar Diamond Pavé Friendship Chain Bracelet
Nordstorm
Havana Bar Diamond Pavé Friendship Chain Bracelet
Monica Vinader

This slider bracelet with a dainty metal bar and framed pavé diamonds channels the vibrancy of Havana, Cuba. 

REGULARLY $495

Havana Tiny Bar Necklace
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader Havana Tiny Bar Necklace
Nordstrom
Havana Tiny Bar Necklace
Monica Vinader

This gold-plated necklace that boasts a hammered bar flush with pavé diamonds comes in rose gold, silver, and yellow gold.

REGULARLY $550

Petite Fiji Skinny Bar Chain Diamond Bracelet
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader Petite Fiji Skinny Bar Chain Diamond Bracelet
Nordstrom
Petite Fiji Skinny Bar Chain Diamond Bracelet
Monica Vinader

A gorgeous adjustable diamond chain bracelet inspired by a classic Fiji design.

REGULARLY $1,100

