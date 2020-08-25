The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to everyone with one of Meghan Markle’s favorite jewelry lines!

The Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of Monica Vinader’s jewelry and wore the line’s popular rose gold Engravable Linear Friendship Bracelet during an emotional graduation speech to graduates of her high school alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School, in June. Most recently, she wore the gold version while volunteering in Los Angeles this month.

With a collection of earrings, necklaces, pendants, and friendship bracelets, pieces from the British jewelry brand make great gift ideas for any special occasion, whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, wedding, or a special gift for yourself.

Baby2Baby

Although Nordstrom card holders received early access to major markdowns, the annual sale is now open to the general public and features deep discounts on other fine jewelry, accessories, activewear, women’s and men’s apparel, underwear, beauty products, hair tools, luggage, home decor, kitchenware, deals under $25, and new items are being added daily.

Besides Monica Vinader, the annual mega-sale includes brands like Burberry, Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Adidas, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Nike, Stella McCartney, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Quay Australia, La Mer, Tumi, Barefoot Dreams, Superga, Steve Madden, Sunday Riley, and more.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale typically begins in July, but was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza launched on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders got first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. To check out even faster, you can add items to your Nordstrom Wish List.

The big sale is open from Aug. 19 until Aug. 30, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts before prices go back up on Aug. 31.

Check with ET Style for more sales and score a great deal on Monica Vinader jewelry ahead.

Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring Monica Vinader Nordstrom Skinny Bar Friendship Diamond Chain Ring Monica Vinader A slender diamond pavé center ring with an adjustable chain for a secure fit. REGULARLY $225 $129.90 at Nordstrom

Engravable Baja Sterling Stone Bracelet Monica Vinader Nordstrom Engravable Baja Sterling Stone Bracelet Monica Vinader An art-deco inspired adjustable sterling silver bracelet that can be engraved. REGULARLY $295 $177 at Nordstrom

Havana Bar Diamond Pavé Friendship Chain Bracelet Monica Vinader Nordstorm Havana Bar Diamond Pavé Friendship Chain Bracelet Monica Vinader This slider bracelet with a dainty metal bar and framed pavé diamonds channels the vibrancy of Havana, Cuba. REGULARLY $495 $289.90 at Nordstrom

Havana Tiny Bar Necklace Monica Vinader Nordstrom Havana Tiny Bar Necklace Monica Vinader This gold-plated necklace that boasts a hammered bar flush with pavé diamonds comes in rose gold, silver, and yellow gold. REGULARLY $550 $329.90 at Nordstrom

Petite Fiji Skinny Bar Chain Diamond Bracelet Monica Vinader Nordstrom Petite Fiji Skinny Bar Chain Diamond Bracelet Monica Vinader A gorgeous adjustable diamond chain bracelet inspired by a classic Fiji design. REGULARLY $1,100 $649.90 at Nordstrom

Get Deals Like These -- Right in Your Inbox! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Gifts Still Available

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top Picks on Shoes and Boots

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Tory Burch Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: AllSaints Button-Up for $72.50

This Perfect Cashmere Sweater Is 40% Off at the Nordstrom Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Daily Deal: Blondo Shoes for $49.90