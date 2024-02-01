Presidents' Day will be here before you know it and, along with it the biggest 2024 Presidents' Day sales.

Historically, Presidents' Day weekend is best for finding discounts on big-ticket items and some of this year's best sales have already launched. While Presidents' Day isn't until February 19, we are seeing unbeatable discounts on everything from furniture and mattresses to kitchen and major appliances.

Even outside the traditionally huge home deals, this year's sales also include great fashion deals and impressive Presidents' Day deals on top-rated tech from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and so much more. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we've created this handy guide to all the best early Presidents' Day sales and top deals you can shop right now.

These Presidents' Day deals are campaigning for the best ever with many of the biggest discounts we've seen since Black Friday. Be sure to check back here as we keep this page updated with more top offers as soon as they are available.

Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales

Pottery Barn : Take up to 50% off bedding, furniture and more. Plus, use code EXTRA to score an extra 10% off sale items.

Macy’s : Shop the Macy's Big Home Sale until February 14 to save up to 75% on furniture, kitchenware, bedding and more.

Macy's Big Home Sale Frontgate : Save up to 25% sitewide on furniture and décor for your home.

West Elm : West Elm’s sale section is overflowing with mid-century modern furniture and décor at up to 60% off.

Wayfair : Get up to 50% off furniture for every room of your home at Wayfair's sale.

Ashley Furniture : The Ashley Presidents' Day Sale is filled with furniture deals starting at $60.

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Furniture, All in One Place

Find deals from top furniture and home decor retailers.

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon

Get ready for springtime and save up to 50% on patio furniture at Amazon.

Best Presidents' Day Appliance Sales

Samsung : Save up to $1,300 on top-rated Samsung appliances.

Lowe’s : Now Through Feb. 7, you can save up to 35% on major appliances.

Best Buy : Save up to 30% on select major appliances from LG, GE, Whirlpool, KitchenAid and more.

The Best Presidents' Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Find top deals on washers, dryers, refrigerators, vacuums, dishwashers and more.

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Samsung Appliances

Save big on Samsung's smart appliances to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room.

Samsung Presidents' Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Get up to $1,400 off Samsung washers and dryers for better laundry days.

Save Up to $1,300 on Samsung Refrigerators Ahead of Presidents' Day

Samsung is having a huge early Presidents' day sale on refrigerators with deals that will inspire a refresh.

Best Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Deals

All the Best Presidents' Day Mattresses Sales in One Place

Comparison shop for the best new mattress for you.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales on Mattresses

The massive retailer is serving even more massive discounts on mattresses.

The Nectar Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Shop one of Nectar's biggest sales early.

DreamCloud Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Save big on DreamCloud mattresses ahead of the big shopping weekend.

Nolah Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Save 35% on top-rated Nolah mattresses now.

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon Ahead of Presidents' Day

Outfit your new mattress with cozy new bedding for less.

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Bedding with Our Exclusive Code

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." $339-$469 $250-$340 With code ETONLINE Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Tech Deals

Samsung : Shop Samsung's Super Bowl deals and save up to $1,000 on OLED TVs.

Lenovo : Lenovo’s savings event is full of laptop deals for up to 65% off.

Best Buy : Save up to $1,000 on TVs that are 65" or larger from LG, TCL, Samsung, and Sony.

LG Electronics : Take up to $1,300 off best-selling LG TVs with larger-than-life picture.

The Best Apple Deals in February 2024

Save on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and AirTags right now.

The Best Roomba Deals on Amazon Right Now

Shop sales on robot vacuums.

The Best Deals on Soundbars

Ahead of Presidents' Day and in time for the Super Bowl, save big on sound systems.

Best Presidents' Day Fashion Deals

The Best of lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section

Find leggings, belt bags and more athleisure items.

The Best Hoka Deals

Save up to 40% on best-selling running shoes for men and women.

The Best Deals on Designer Handbags at Amazon

Shop the biggest sales on purses from Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and more.

The Best Vuroi Deals to Shoo Now

Vuori activewear is up to 50% off with these early Presidents' Day deals.

