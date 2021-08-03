The much-anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is FINALLY open to all shoppers. That means not just Nordy Club cardmembers have access to the biggest sales of the year -- everyone does! And while Nordy Club cardholders scored the discounts before anyone else, there are still great deals available online and in 100 stores now that the sale is open to the public as of July 28.

At the annual shopping event, shoppers can expect to score major discounts on a wide selection of brands we love including Nike, UGG, Veronica Beard, Barefoot Dreams, Zella, Steve Madden, Charlotte Tilbury and more. And although the retailer's event doesn't launch until the end of July, they're offering a preview of the Anniversary sale beginning earlier in the month.

The retailer's annual event is Nordstrom's biggest sale aside from the Black Friday deal bonanza, and the best way to score the biggest deals is to preview the sale as a Nordstrom cardholder. Anniversary sale items typically sell out quickly, so we suggest creating a Wish List to be ready to shop and grab your favorites.

Ahead is everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Every summer, Nordstrom celebrates with a can't-miss super sale on women's and men's clothing, accessories, home decor and more. As per usual, you can expect the Anniversary Sale to feature new arrivals from our favorite brands at great prices. You can find just about anything on sale, including activewear, loungewear, beauty exclusives, sneakers, designer dresses and so much more.

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Normally held in July, the Anniversary sale will begin this year on July 28. Luckily for the type-A shoppers who love to plan, the sale preview began July 6 to give shoppers a sneak peek at the upcoming deals and create a wish list of items to make completing the purchase a breeze on the day the sale starts.

Now that the sale is open to all, you don't have to have a Nordstrom card to take advantage of the deep discounts. But there is one thing to note: the Nordstrom sale ends on August 8th, and those great deals will disappear quickly. So get to shopping!

Is the sale online or in stores?

Great news: both! You can shop the sale in open stores during their normal business hours. See open stores here.

What are the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Keep your eyes on ET for the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals curated by the ET Style team.

