Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Up to 70% Off Shoes and Boots From Tory Burch, UGG, Hunter and More - Last Days
Looking for new shoes for fall? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering great deals on footwear from fashion favorites such as Nike, Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sorel and more. Save on a stylish, sleek pair of ankle boots to wear with sweaters and leggings for colder days ahead or a new pair of running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle.
Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Zela, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.
Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25, deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.
Normally held in July, the sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.
If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.
Shop shoe deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks below.
This bootie has a lug sole and slender straps that encompass the iconic Tory Burch logo.
These P448 Star Zebra High Top Sneakers are a hot commodity. Get them before they sell out.
A versatile white low-top sneaker, featuring Tory Burch's iconic logo.
These Vince Camuto Derika leather boots are perfect for the upcoming fall and winter season. These fab boots come in both black and honey in suede.
Don't miss out on this deal on the classic Hunter rain boot.
The Allsaints Sarris Booties are snake skin leather with a cone heel. These fall boots are $148 off the retail price.
You'll wear these Marc Fisher LTD pointed-toe ankle booties for seasons to come. Available in five colors including black snake skin.
We love the statement-making leopard print of this Steve Madden mule with chain detail.
These Steve Madden over the knee boots will work perfectly with tons of stylish fall and winter outfits.
These trendy Caslon Aidy Wedge Sneakers are water resistant and truly stylish.
These Ugg Chayze platform sneakers are right on trend and come in four colorways: white and black, charcoal leather, black leather and lava flow.
The UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boots are on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Get them while supplies last.
The UGG Fluffette Slipper is both comfortable and stylish.
See all shoe deals at Nordstrom.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Massive Sale on Designer Clothes and Shoes
40 Under $50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale
Coach Sale: Take 50% Off Purses, Shoes and More With Free Shipping
Take Up to 75% off Designer Sandals at the Amazon Big Summer Sale
Katy Perry Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Sandals and More