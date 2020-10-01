Looking for new shoes for fall? The Nordstrom sale is offering great deals on footwear from fashion favorites such as Nike, Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sorel and more. Save on a stylish, sleek pair of ankle boots to wear with sweaters and leggings for colder days ahead or a new pair of running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle.

Some of the women's fashion brands brands featured in this Nordstrom sale (at up to 50% off) include Alice + Olivia, Vince, Mother Denim (a Meghan Markle favorite), Anine Bing, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Frame, Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Eileen Fisher, Tibi, Citizens of Humanity, Staud, Kenzo and Proenza Schouler, Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Zela, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25, deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop shoe deals at the Nordstrom Sale and browse through ET Style's fave picks below.

Razor Western Bootie Rag & Bone Nordstrom Razor Western Bootie Rag & Bone Rag & Bone's Razor Western Booties are made with leather and have a stacked heel and blunt toe. REGULARLY $495 $371.25 at Nordstrom

Esplar Sneaker Veja Nordstrom Esplar Sneaker Veja $120 at Nordstrom

Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone Nordstrom Willow Studded Bootie Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone Willow Studded Booties have studs that add a bit of edge. REGULARLY $550 $330 at Nordstrom

Star Zebra High Top Sneaker P448 Nordstrom Star Zebra High Top Sneaker P448 These P448 Star Zebra High Top Sneakers are a hot commodity. Get them before they sell out. ORIGINALLY $325 $191.50 at Nordstrom

Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal Michael by Michael Kors Nordstrom Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal Michael by Michael Kors The Michael by Michael Kors Darby Crisscross Espadrille Sandal has a jute platform and crisscrossing leather straps. REGULARLY $99 $59.40 at Nordstrom

Leigh T-Logo Sneaker Tory Burch Nordstrom Leigh T-Logo Sneaker Tory Burch A versatile white low-top sneaker, featuring Tory Burch's iconic logo. REGULARLY $228 $114 at Nordstrom

Sarris Bootie Allsaints Nordstrom Sarris Bootie Allsaints The Allsaints Sarris Booties are snake skin leather with a cone heel. These fall boots are $148 off the retail price. ORIGINALLY $347.95 $261 at Nordstrom

Sathina Sandal Vince Camuto Nordstrom Sathina Sandal Vince Camuto Vince Camuto's Sathina Sandals have a tall heel and a chunky sole to keep your feet comfortable when you wear them out and about. These shoes comes in several different colors and patterns. REGULARLY $118.95 $47.85 at Nordstrom

Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker Caslon Nordstrom Aidy Water Resistant Wedge Sneaker Caslon These trendy Caslon Aidy Wedge Sneakers are water resistant and truly stylish. REGULARLY $99.95 $59.96 at Nordstrom

Ava Strappy Sandal Michael Kors Nordstrom Ava Strappy Sandal Michael Kors These Michael Kors Ava Strappy Sandals can easily transition from day to night. REGULARLY $99 $74.95 at Nordstrom

Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker UGG Nordstrom Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker UGG These Ugg Sammy Breeze Slip-On Sneaker are right on trend. REGULARLY $109.95 $43.98 at Nordstrom

Leigh Lug Sole Bootie Tory Burch Nordstrom Leigh Lug Sole Bootie Tory Burch This bootie has a lug sole and slender straps that encompass the iconic Tory Burch logo. These boots are 60% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $398 $159.20 at Nordstrom

See all shoe deals at Nordstrom.

