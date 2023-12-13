With Hanukkah underway and Christmas less than two weeks out, the holidays are very much here. It's officially crunch time for finding the right gifts for the loved ones. There are still so many gift ideas out there to choose from and still time before holiday shipping deadlines close in to get the gifts you know they want.

Now is the time to get the hard-to-find gifts that loved ones on your list really want. To help you find an excellent gift for everyone on your list this year — your partner, friend, mom, dad, sibling, family member, co-worker, boss, or anyone! — ET is here to help you with our ultimate holiday gift guide. We've selected the best gift idea options to shop in 2023, along with holiday deals on gifts to help you save money this year.

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers, delicious treats, fun presents, unique gifts, beauty gift sets, the latest tech gifts or Christmas decor, our selection will surely have something you'll want to put a bow on. Spanning all interests and personalities, we've curated gifts for him, her, kids, and even pets. Plus, many of the gifts are on sale with end-of-year savings, making now the perfect time to find gifts for the holidays.

Peek ahead for our great gift ideas for every special person in your life, no matter your budget, and check back as we add more.

Best Beauty and Wellness Holiday Gift Guides for 2023

If someone on your list is beauty-obsessed, we know just where to shop (because we shop there, too!). Whether they're more into makeup, skin care, hair care or even perfumes and cologne, there's a perfect beauty gift set out there.

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets

These makeup gift sets are giving festive.

The Best Skin Care Gift Sets for Her

Tatcha, Kiehl's, The Ordinary and more.

The Best Fragrance Gift Sets

Perfumes and colognes from Le Labo, Chanel, Tom Ford, and more.

The Best Gift Ideas to Shop From Sephora's Can't-Miss Holiday Sale

Sephora has a plethora of beauty and skincare gifts that are sure to please.

Best Holiday Gift Guides by Recipient for 2023

You know what they're into, now get them a gift that suits them perfectly. No matter who you're shopping for — from moms and dads to golf lovers and Star Wars fans — you're sure to find the right holiday shopping guide for you and yours below.

Best Stocking Stuffers to Shop at Every Budget

Get creative with these stocking stuffer gift ideas.

The Best Gifts for Her

Shop the best gifts for women in 2023.

Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms

Celebrate new moms this holiday season.

The Best Holiday Gifts for Teenage Girls

We took to the TikTok feeds and beyond to find the gifts they really want this year.

20 of the Best Holiday Host and Hostess Gifts

These gifts will ensure you get invited back to the next gathering.

The Best Holiday Presents for Golfers

Bring your A-game with these tee-rrific gift ideas.

Score With the Best Pickleball Gifts

For the avid pickleball players in your life.

The Best Gifts for the Disney Fans in Your Life

Give a little M-I-C-K-E-Y for the H-O-L-I-D-A-Y-S.

The 15 Best Gifts for Gamers

From hardcore to casual gamers, hook up the player in your life.

The Best Gifts for Coworkers

From your boss to the entire team, find the office-appropriate gift to give this year.

Hottest Gifts for Men

We put together a list of ideas that will bring a smile to the faces of your favorite guy.

Best Gifts for Your Boyfriend

Show him how much he means to you with these great holiday gift ideas.

Best Gifts for Your Girlfriend

Find a gift that will make her smile this holiday season.

30 Most-Loved Gifts on Amazon

Take the guesswork out of your holiday shopping.

The Best Gifts for Chefs

Make the holidays sweet with gifts from Le Creuset, Always Pan, KitchenAid, and more.

The Best Gifts for Plant Lovers and Gardeners

For the people on your list with green thumbs.

Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

Shop tech, home, beauty, shoes, and more.

15 Gift Ideas for Dad

Even if he's impossible to shop for.

The Best Tech Gifts

Gifts the most tech-obsessed on your holiday list will appreciate.

Magical Gifts for Potterheads of All Ages

Be a wizard at gifting people who love Harry Potter.

Best Star Wars Gifts

Legos, plushies, collectible action figures and more.

17 Gift Ideas for Ultimate Marvel Fans

From Spiderman to Black Panther, these gifts will be a great addition to any fan's collection.

Best Golf Gifts

Gifts for golfers that they'll actually use out on the green.

Relaxing Gift Ideas to Help Relieve Stress

Give the gift of calm with weighted blankets, massage devices, and more.

Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends

Shop holiday gifts for cat and dog lovers.

Gifts for Coffee Lovers

Coffee-inspired gift ideas from brewers to coffee subscriptions.

15 Purposeful Gifts to Keep Them Cozy

Shop the best cozy gift ideas from Michael Stars.

The Best Fitness Gifts

Presents for the most active people you know.

Gifts for Dogs

'Tis the season to spoil your four-legged friend.

The Best Gifts for Wine Lovers

Glassware, Advent calendars, subscription boxes and more.

The Ultimate Zodiac Gift Guide

Stellar gift ideas for every friend under the sun.

Best Subscription Holiday Gift Guides for 2023

Show them you care again and again with scheduled deliveries of gift baskets, flower delivery services, meal kits and more.

The Best Holiday Flower Delivery Services

Bring the holly and the ivy to them with these flower delivery options.



Best Subscription Boxes to Gift

Whether they love clothes, skincare or snacks.

Best Holiday Gift Baskets

Gift them a basketful of things they love.

Best Holiday Gift Guides by Price for 2023

Sometimes the list that must be checked twice is the budget list. If you're looking to get the most bang for your holiday buck and shopping according to price point, these holiday gift guides full of gifts under $100, $50 or even $30 are for you. If you're looking to splurge, there's a luxury gift guide for that.

Amazon's Best Gifts Under $25

Holiday shopping on a budget just got easier.

Amazon's Best Gifts Under $50

The perfect gift for less than $50? It's possible!

The Best Gifts Under $100

These gifts look way more expensive than they are, trust us.

30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge

NuFace, Dyson, Coach, La Mer and more.

Best Celebrity-Inspired Holiday Gift Guides for 2023

Show them you care with gift baskets, flower delivery, meal kits and more hand-picked or inspired by the stars.

The Best Gifts for Taylor Swift Fans

We're feeling (these) 22 fun gifts for the Swifties on your list.

The Best Gifts for Beyoncé Fans

Look no further for something unique for your beloved Beyhive members.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Amazon Gift List

SJP selected her top gifts for the 2023 holiday season — all available on Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things List 2023

Oprah Winfrey's list is here again! Shop her delightfully purple picks.

Gwyneth Paltrow Recreates Iconic Looks and Selects Holiday Gifts

Shop Paltrow's top Goop products for the holidays and more.

The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Ideas

Gifts for the Bravoholics in your life.

Best Holiday Toy Lists of 2023

Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2023

Shop our faves from the Amazon 'Toys We Love' list.

Walmart’s 2023 Top Toy List Is Here

From gaming gifts for the whole family to trending favorites.

The Best Barbie Gifts for 2023

Barbiemania is still going strong. Keep the party going for the holidays with these gift ideas.

Best Holiday Decor and Activity Guides for 2023

Decking the halls doesn't have to be a chore. Find every level of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa decoration — from simple to extravagant — here. Then, settle in for a long winter's binge fest with our holiday movie and TV streaming guides.

The Best Holiday Decor We Discovered on TikTok

These festive items are all over our FYPs.

The Best Holiday Decor on Sale at Wayfair

Deck the halls for less with help from Wayfair.

Amazon's Best Deals on Christmas Trees

Find realistic artificial Christmas trees from Amazon.

Matching Family Pajamas for Christmas and Hanukkah

Cozy sleepwear you'll want to wear all year long.

The Ultimate Christmas Movie Streaming Guide

Yuletide favorites and new specials for viewing this holiday season.

How to Watch Hallmark Channel's 2023 Countdown to Christmas Lineup

The OG source for on-screen holiday romance is back with a new collection of heartwarming movies.

How to Watch Great American Family Christmas Films in 2023

Find even more holiday streaming fun with Great American Christmas.

Best Holiday Advent Calendars of 2023

Advent calendars have become a beloved tradition to count down the days until your favorite holiday by opening a door to reveal a new treat every day. The excitement of these gifts isn't just reserved for children, so we've rounded up the best Advent calendars of 2023, whether you love coffee, beauty, wine or chocolate.

Best Beauty Holiday Advent Calendars

A beauty gift every day makes counting down to the holidays even more fun.

The Cult Beauty Advent Calendar Is Here

It's on several lists in 2023 — maybe even yours! — and available to shop now.

Best Advent Calendars for Kids 2023

Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel, LEGO, Disney and more.

Best LEGO Advent Calendars of 2023

Build the anticipation up to the holidays — literally — with these advent calendars.

The Best Advent Calendars on Sale at Amazon

Amazon could easily be your main source for advent calendars in 2023.

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Selling Out Fast

Time is running out to secure your 2023 Sephora Beauty Advent Calendar.